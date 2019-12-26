Left Menu
Is Tidelands Season 2’s renewal possible? Know the recurring characters

If Tidelands Season 2 gets a renewal, fans will obviously start discussions on the returning characters. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Tidelands Season 2 seems to be set in limbo. There is no update on the making or release of the second season of the Australian web television series. Created and written by Stephen M. Irwin and Leigh McGrath, Tidelands is highly anticipated since Season 1 dropped on Netflix around the world on December 14, 2018.

Tidelands Season 2 has many things to reveal despite Season 1 wrapped up the story in a decent way. However, there are many things left that still need to be explored, which undeniably require another season. If we need to go with a rumor, some people said that the production was running short of cast members to warrant another season of the Australian web television series.

According to The Washington Post, the series is currently on its limbo list. The publication was unsure whether Tidelands Season 2 will be renewed or not. The actual fact is the show received average reviews from the critics, which makes the situation more unpredictable as far as renewal for Season 2 is concerned.

However, the series managed to score four stars out of five on IMDb, whereas an approval rate of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Both these throw an indication that Season 2 will be renewed sooner or later.

If Tidelands Season 2 gets a renewal, fans will obviously start discussions on the returning characters. As many characters died in Season 1, it is hard to say with assurance who all will return in Season 2. But it's obvious Charlotte Best will return to reprise her role as Calliope McTeer aka Cal. Other actors like Cate Feldmann, Finn Little, Chloe De Los Santos, Alex Dimitriades, Peter O'Brien, Madeleine Madden, Jet Tranter, Caroline Brazier, Hunter Page-Lochard and Annabelle Stephenson will recur their roles as Genoveva, Gilles, Bijou, Sgt. Paul Murdoch, Bill Sentelle, Violca Roux, Leandra, Rosa, Jared and Laura Maney respectively.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Tidelands Season 2 and other Australian television series.

