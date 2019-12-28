'Good Newwz' mints 17.56 crore on opening day
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer comedy-drama 'Good Newwz' received a good response as it grossed 17.56 crore on its opening day.
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer comedy-drama 'Good Newwz' received a good response as it grossed 17.56 crore on its opening day. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and said that the movie has packed a solid total for its first-day collection. The flick started gaining speed from the evening shows and multiplexes observed excellent numbers. The analyst expects the business to grow further on Day 2 and 3.
In 'Good Newwz', Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, and Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, in a major goof-up, Akshay and Diljit's sperms are interchanged. While Akshay and Kareena are shown as a sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabis - outspoken, friendly and fun!
Helmed by Raj Mehta the movie has been bankrolled by Zee Studio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kiara Advani
- Kareena Kapoor
- Good Newwz
- Akshay Kumar
- Taran Adarsh
- Punjabis
- Raj Mehta
ALSO READ
Kareena Kapoor Khan Unveils the Remodeled All New Forever 21 at Orion Mall Bangalore
Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils remodeled all-new Forever 21 at Orion Mall, Bengaluru
Akshay Kumar drops teaser of song 'Laal Ghagra', day before its release
Akshay Kumar says he accidentally liked tweet making fun of police crackdown in Jamia
Karan Johar collaborates with American pop singer Lauv for 'Good Newwz'