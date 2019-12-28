Weekend is all rainbows and unicorns for Ananya Panday
After wrapping the shoot for her upcoming flick 'Khaali Peeli', actor Ananya Panday on Saturday enjoyed leisure time in the coastal town of Alibag in Maharashtra.
"It's all rainbows and unicorns for me," the actor captioned her picture. On the work front, she will next be seen in Director Maqbool Khan's romantic drama 'Khaali Peeli' opposite actor Ishan Khatter. Her last outing 'Pati, Patni aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar was a hit at the box office.
