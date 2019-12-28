Zee5, Hussain Zaidi and Azure Entertainment developing 'Sexpionage' film series

Zee5 is partnering with celebrated author Hussain Zaidi and Azure Entertainment for anthology of films called "Sexpionage". The spy thrillers are penned by renowned writers Bilal Siddiqui, Vibha Singh, Rahul Patel and Amit Agarwal, and Vivaan Shah.

The stories revolve around spy agents stuck in a high-stakes spy game between two nations. "Sexpionage is embellished with shocking exposures, betrayal, international espionage, and sexual favours to save each other," read the official logline.

The projects will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment in collaboration with Zaidi and Jaspinder Singh Kang for Gold Mohur. "My partner, Jaspinder Singh Kang and I, are proud to be associated with Azure Entertainment to bring this four-film spy thriller series, on the common theme of honey traps. I am extremely excited about collaborating with a top OTT platform like ZEE5 for these films," Zaidi said in a statement.

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, said, "'Sexpionage' is an amalgamation of interesting stories conceptualized by renowned writer Hussain Zaidi. It will consist of four spy thriller films and we have a fantastic team working on it. We are certain it will perform well on our platform. It is for our audiences, especially for those who love thrillers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.