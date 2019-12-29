Left Menu
I feel people have loved me, but not enough: Anjana Sukhani on Bollywood return

  PTI
  |
  Mumbai
  |
  Updated: 29-12-2019 12:12 IST
  Created: 29-12-2019 12:12 IST
Actor Anjana Sukhani returns to the big screen with "Good Newwz" after a two year hiatus and says she is back with renewed energy. After featuring in films like "Salaam-e-Ishq", "Golmaal Returns" and "Shaandar", the actor took a break from the industry when she was diagnosed with depression.

Anjana says her time away from the industry helped her gain the strength "to revive what was already there and strengthen what I lacked." In an interview with PTI, the actor says, "I feel people have loved me, but not loved me enough. People have seen me, but not seen me enough. People have wanted me, but not wanted me enough. I need to take the 'enough' out of the equation.

"If I walk past somebody, I want them to know my body of work. At the end of it, what matters is the impact you had and the weightage your work carried. What I'm probably striving for is that respect." The actor says the last decade, since her debut in mid-2000s, has taught her that she needs to bring "something new to the table."

"The gap was voluntary, so it didn't crush me. But at the same time the world doesn't stop. You've to learn to work under the direction to get that shade under the sun. 'Good Newwz' is a baby step towards that. It's just the beginning." During the time away from the spotlight, the actor introspected on her journey and came up with a few fixes. First up, was to be more aggressive and outgoing in the industry.

"With every profession comes a certain personality that you need to develop to be able to deal with it. I wasn't so outgoing earlier. I don't know what to talk to people in a party. I need to work on that. "To be a little more interested in other people's lives as well. Go out, speak to them, network, which I wasn't used to. Some professions are purely based on networking, this is partially based on it."

Post "Good Newwz", the actor has reportedly also bagged Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama "Mumbai Saga" . Anjana says she is eager to give her all and may be even win some awards.

"As an actor, you don't have a direction. You flow according to the opportunity which arises. There will be ups and downs, times when I won't get what I've strived for, but you can't think that just because you didn't make it to that door, doesn't mean you haven't made it at all. To even reach this stage, with absolutely no film background, is a blessing for me," she adds.

