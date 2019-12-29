Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Tanhaji...' not only grand but also educative: Ajay Devgn

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 15:25 IST
'Tanhaji...' not only grand but also educative: Ajay Devgn

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn says starting from his 100th film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" , he wants to focus on stories that are not only entertaining but also informative. The Om Raut-directed movie, set in the 17th century, is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Apart from the film being grand and carrying a message, it is also educative, it is informative. It is an interesting story to watch and such combination is rare. "Besides the storyline, I am always inclined to create new things like when I wanted to make this film we worked on 3D and technology in a way that it should look new. Visually we are very happy with the film," Ajay told PTI in an interview.

The 50-year-old actor added that with the movie he hopes to makes the audiences aware of the unnamed heroes of Indian history. "I hope they realize the freedom that we have achieved with such difficulties and sacrifices."

Ajay said it was the director, who came up with the idea of making a film on the Maratha warrior and felt it was important to tell the story. "When he narrated me the idea I liked it very much. In schools, there was just one part about him in textbooks.

"It is amazing how people like him sacrificed their lives. Even if the story was fictional it has that kind of power to excite you – it has heroism, drama, emotions. There are so many such heroes, who have sacrificed their lives for the country," he added. The inspiring tale and sacrifices of Tanhaji have motivated Ajay to plan out a series of films on unsung warriors.

Though the superstar is yet to zero down on the next film in this series, there have been reports he is toying with the idea to explore the story of Raja Suheldev for the big screen but Ajay said nothing has been finalized yet. "We are in talks about a few things. A film like this takes three to four years to make. We will have to do extensive research. Not necessary I will act in it also, whoever suits the part will act."

History is a risky genre to deal with, and the "Raid" star said making a period drama in absence of adequate documented material is a challenge. "We have gone through all history books, spoken to many historians. We have spoken to Tanhaji Malusare's family. We have done right as much as we can. But in our country, if there are five historians they contradict each other. We are prepared for that. We have not tried to do anything wrong.

"We have dramatized a few things, like the scenes between Tanhaji and Shivaji Maharaj or Tanhaji and his wife. There is a thin line that you have to walk on with history while dramatizing it and not go wrong," he added. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Kajol in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release on January 10.

Ajay has also produced the project with T-Series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin Sheth Grp plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in next five years

Realty player Ashwin Sheth Group is planning to invest around Rs 2,000 crore over the next five years to create a portfolio worth Rs 10,000 crore. The city-based company, which has a significant portfolio in the residential segment, is also...

Cong suspects drug overdose behind Sunburn deaths, seeks probe

The Congress on Sunday suspected that drug overdose could to the reason behind the death of two tourists at the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival, and sought an inquiry into the incident. The party also demanded that permission given...

'Tanhaji...' not only grand but also educative: Ajay Devgn

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn says starting from his 100th film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, he wants to focus on stories that are not only entertaining but also informative. The Om Raut-directed movie, set in the 17th century, is based on the l...

Vishwesha Theertha swami a liberal seer who hosted Iftar

Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar mutt was a Hindu pontiff who projected himself as a liberal face despite his strict Brahmanical priesthood as he dedicated his entire life for the propagation of Hindu dharma. He was strongly rooted in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019