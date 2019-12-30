Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in PNG

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

UK honors recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online

The British government accidentally published online the addresses of the New Year's Honours 2020 recipients, it said on Saturday. The New Year Honours 2020 list, in which Britain recognized its film-directing and cricketing stars, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd, was published late on Friday.

Box Office: 'Little Women,' 'Uncut Gems' Start Strong as 'Rise of Skywalker' Remains Victorious

The holiday box office proved fruitful for a wide variety of movies as overall ticket sales reached $200 million over the weekend -- a 6.3% boost from last year. Disney and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" led the bounty, crossing $361 million in North America after this weekend's $72 million haul. J.J. Abrams' third and final chapter in the sequel trilogy collected $136 million over the five-day Christmas stretch. After less than two weeks in theaters, "Rise of Skywalker" has generated $725 million globally, distinguishing itself as the 10th-highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide and seventh-biggest in the U.S.

Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New Guinea

American actor Zac Efron confirmed on Monday that he recently fell ill while filming a survival reality TV show in Papua New Guinea. Australian media had reported that 32-year-old Efron was flown by helicopter for treatment in Australia after contracting a bacterial infection, possibly typhoid, while shooting the "Killing Zac Efron" series.

