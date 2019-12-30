Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude after receiving Dada Saheb Phalke Award

A day after receiving the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award from the President of India, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude towards his fans on Monday.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude after receiving Dada Saheb Phalke Award
Amitabh Bachchan receiving Dada Saheb Phalke Award from President of India (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

A day after receiving the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award from the President of India, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude towards his fans on Monday. The actor took to Twitter and said, "...my gratitude and my affection to the people of this great Country, INDIA .. for this recognition."

Bachchan also shared pictures of himself receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind along with the link of the video of the ceremony. The veteran actor received the award at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday for his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema.

The prestigious award is named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke and was instituted in 1969. It comprises a golden lotus and cash prize of Rs 10 lakh is conferred by the central government to actors for their contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani'.

He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour in 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

