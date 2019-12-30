Julia Garner, Mark Foster get married

"Ozark" actor Julia Garner and musician Mark Foster have tied the knot. The couple got married on December 27 and took to Instagram on Monday to make things social media official.

Garner, 25, and Foster, 35, had an intimate wedding at New York City Hall, with family members and close friends in attendance. Both the newlyweds shared the same black-and-white picture on the photo-and-video sharing site with a caption: "12/27/19".

Designer Zac Posen shared a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos at their reception. "Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims," Posen captioned on Instagram, alongside an image of the couple sharing a kiss.

The couple reportedly got engaged back in May.

