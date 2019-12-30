Left Menu
Eddie Murphy's outdated joke on gay community makes him 'cringe' now

The American actor-comedian Eddie Murphy has revealed in an interview that how some of his former stand-up routines, where he mocked at the gay community, made him 'cringe' now.

  ANI
  Washington DC
  Updated: 30-12-2019 23:32 IST
  Created: 30-12-2019 23:32 IST
Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy. Image Credit: ANI

The American actor-comedian Eddie Murphy has revealed in an interview that how some of his former stand-up routines, where he mocked at the gay community, made him 'cringe' now. Talking in an interview, the actor who made a triumphant return to 'Saturday Night Live' last week, admitted that he understands times have changed and what was funny decades ago could come across as offensive today, cited Fox News.

"Some of it I cringe when I watch it..I'm like, oh my God, I can't believe I said that," the actor told correspondent Tracy Smith. A clip from Murphy's 1983 comedy special 'Delirious' was played in the interview footage, that saw the comedian performing a bit about having 'nightmares about gay people', reported the outlet.

The 58-year-old admitted that while he has no regrets "whatsoever" in life, he's aware that his former jokes wouldn't translate well with audiences today. "I get a joke every now and then that's cringy," Murphy said of his former comedic routines.

"But that's not to say I don't appreciate it. I still appreciate it. I'm looking at it within the context of the times. I'm going, OK, I'm a kid saying that" he added. Recently, Murphy who returned to host SNL after 35 long years, accidentally blurted out a curse word on the live broadcast while giving the initial monologue.

On the professional front, Murphy is up in a new Netflix movie 'Dolemite Is My Name' where he plays the late Rudy Ray Moore, a comedian. He is also set to appear in 'Coming 2 America' in 2020, which is a sequel to his 1998 film 'Coming to America,' in which he played the pivotal role of a prince of a wealthy African country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

