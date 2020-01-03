Nick shares adorable picture with Priyanka as he wishes New Year to fans

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas on Friday extended his new year wishes to his Twitter followers and shared two beautiful pictures with wife Priyanka Chopra on his social media handle. The photographs feature the two totally in celebration mode.

One of the photographs shared had Priyanka in a hot-pink dress while Nick looked dapper in a black suit uncorking champagne to celebrate the New Year. Wishing his fans a very happy new year, he wrote, "2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can't wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone."

The 'Sucker' singer posted the same photographs on Instagram along with the same caption. Earlier, on day one of the new year, the 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood, had shared a video on Twitter which was loaded with fond memories, recalling all her milestones in the year that has gone by.

2019 was indeed a special one for 'The Sky Is Pink' star what with her having a wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds, sharing screen-space with her husband in his hit song, or her contributions for UNICEF and many more. (ANI)

