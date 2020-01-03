Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year with girlfriend Camila Morrone in St. Barts

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio spent the New Year's Eve with his girlfriend Camila Morrone in St Barts. According to Page Six, Leonardo was packed on the PDA as the couple took a dip in the ocean.

The actor had a camera in his hands and was ready to get some extremely great shots of his hot date. Leonardo went shirtless in the water with just shorts on while her girlfriend, on the other hand, showed off her amazing physique in an animal print bikini.

Previously Dicaprio was spotted playing Instagram boyfriend for Morrone while the couple were in Antibes, France, for the Cannes Film Festival, reported Page Six. As per the reports, the couple has been together for almost two years now.

Leonardo and Camila started dating back in December 2017. Recently Camila defended the age-gap between her relationship with Leonardo and said: "There's so many relationships in Hollywood and in the history of the world, where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." (ANI)

