Justin Bieber releases new song 'Yummy'

Justin Bieber has finally dropped his new single, titled "Yummy". The smooth R&B track is seemingly dedicated to his wife Hailee Baldwin, with whom he tied the knot in November 2018.

The three minute and thirty-second track's lyrics can be best described as a sensual and musical love letter to a woman. Bieber recently said a full music video for the song will drop on Saturday at 12 pm and will also be embarking on a tour soon.

The 25-year-old singer had first teased his new single on December 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.