Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama's session in Bodh Gaya, Bihar
American actor Richard Gere took the route of spirituality to welcome the New Year as he attended a teaching session of the Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.
The 70-year-old actor was seen immersed in deep prayers listening to the chants in the background during the session. He later interacted with other devotees and mingled with well-wishers, who were excited to meet the Hollywood star.
The other Hollywood star who was in India recently was Gerard Butler. He shared an eye-soothing photograph straight from the Himalayas on social media on the first day of the New Year. (ANI)
