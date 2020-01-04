Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Blackpink, YG Entertainment's South Korean girl group is constantly creating headlines these days. Recently, one of its member, Lisa (originally named Lalisa Manoban) received sexually inappropriate comments from a café owner in Bangkok.

Blackpink's global fans, mainly who are madly in love with Lisa, are fuming with rage after the beautiful rapper shared pictures of her photoshoot at MQQN Café in Bangkok on her Instagram account.

The owner of a café, where Blackpink's Lisa visited, posted about her visit on his Facebook page. He was caught trying to sell things that Lisa used that day for a photoshoot with her friends. "Someone offered me 100,000 baht for the couch that Lisa sat in the pic but I'm not satisfied with the price," the owner posted over Facebook. Then he continued using sexually inappropriate languages where comments started pouring in from sick people who wanted to buy those objects such as the glass, spoons, knives, napkins she used and the couch she sat on.

One Facebook user asked: How much for the corner of the table (the spot that Lisa sat)

The owner answered: Do you want to f**k with the table?

Another user wrote: I offer 50,000 baht with no cleaning the couch.

The owner answered: The auction has started hahaha.

Another user commented: I offer you a car for the toilet lid that Lisa used in the restroom and if there had her p*ubic hair I will leave you a land where is located Silom line.

When Blackpink member Lisa's fans busted over social media expressing disgust against #LowlyMQQNcafe (which is still trending), the café owner made an apology via his account. "Lisa does not deserve the disrespect and violation of what this owner has done. You have crossed the line in a disgusting way. Instead of being proud and humble that Lisa went to your cafe; you offer a bidding," one Twitter user commented.

Another user commented, "Lisa promoted your restaurant, but instead of being grateful, you chose to sexualize her. Your whole business will go downhill now mf take the taste of your own medicine."

The owner later apologized saying, "I apologize for my bad posts. Sorry to Lisa and everyone involved. I accept all criticism. We all love Lisa. I'm sorry for what happened."

