Intensifying Tensions: EU's Mercosur Trade Deal Debate

EU lawmakers push for tighter import controls on agricultural products in the potential trade agreement with Mercosur. While countries like Germany support it, France and Italy express concerns, delaying the vote. The EU Parliament aims to enhance safeguards for European farmers amidst strong lobbying and political maneuvers.

Updated: 16-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:26 IST
In a bid to finalize its largest-ever trade accord, the EU is seeking to address concerns around its impending agreement with Mercosur. The deal aims to boost European exports but faces opposition from key member states like France and Italy, which are pushing for tighter controls on agricultural imports.

The agreement, negotiated for over 25 years, could come to a halt if enough EU countries form a blocking minority. Countries opposing the deal worry about the adverse impacts of cheap agricultural imports on European farmers, labeling it a 'cars for cows' arrangement. Efforts to sway Italy's position have intensified, with the Polish agriculture minister urging a united opposition.

Despite efforts to include safeguards, questions persist about the need for more robust protections. The European Parliament has moved to lower thresholds for suspending Mercosur imports, but negotiations with EU governments continue. Stakeholders express urgency as Mercosur considers other trade partnerships, highlighting the high stakes involved.

