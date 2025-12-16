Tripura and Patanjali Yogpeeth Partner for Transformative Agro-Forest Development
The Tripura government and Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust have signed MoUs for a Rs 400 crore investment to enhance forest and agriculture-based value chains. This collaboration focuses on promoting organic farming and sustainable natural resource management to drive the state's economic growth.
- Country:
- India
The Tripura government has initiated a significant collaboration with the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, signing two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for an ambitious investment totalling Rs 400 crore aimed at bolstering the state's agro-forestry sector.
The agreements focus on developing and fortifying the agricultural and forest sectors, emphasizing organic farming and the sustainable use of natural resources. Both state and Patanjali representatives expressed confidence that this partnership will unlock significant economic opportunities and pave the way for long-term development.
During the event, Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, highlighted the potential of this collaboration in transforming the state's economic landscape. Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna and other officials underscored their commitment to propelling Tripura toward becoming a model state by investing across various domains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Patra
- Rama
- Naarine
- Patanjali
- investment
- agriculture
- forest
- organic
- sustainable
ALSO READ
Amazon's Bold Move: Potential $10 Billion Investment in OpenAI
Coinbase Expands Its Global Footprint with Investment in CoinDCX
Major Stake Acquisition: Tata AIA and Aranda Investments Secure 1.4% in SBFC Finance
Odisha's Pharma Push: A New Era for Investment
Bihar Powers Ahead: Major Investments in Pumped Storage Projects