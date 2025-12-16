Tripura and Patanjali Yogpeeth Partner for Transformative Agro-Forest Development

The Tripura government has initiated a significant collaboration with the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, signing two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for an ambitious investment totalling Rs 400 crore aimed at bolstering the state's agro-forestry sector.

The agreements focus on developing and fortifying the agricultural and forest sectors, emphasizing organic farming and the sustainable use of natural resources. Both state and Patanjali representatives expressed confidence that this partnership will unlock significant economic opportunities and pave the way for long-term development.

During the event, Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, highlighted the potential of this collaboration in transforming the state's economic landscape. Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna and other officials underscored their commitment to propelling Tripura toward becoming a model state by investing across various domains.

