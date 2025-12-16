Left Menu

CPI (ML) Liberation Calls for United Front Against 'Bulldozer Raj'

CPI (ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya criticized the Narendra Modi government, labeling it as a 'bulldozer raj' and urging for a strong alliance against it. He highlighted the need to oppose recent policies impacting the insurance, nuclear, and education sectors, as well as new labor codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:25 IST
Dipankar Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

CPI (ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya launched a fierce critique of the Narendra Modi administration, branding it a 'bulldozer raj' during the party's Uttarakhand State Committee meeting. He called for a robust alliance to challenge what he described as an authoritarian regime.

Bhattacharya accused the government of demolishing homes of the poor, Dalits, and minorities through fear tactics and religious division. He highlighted controversial policies, such as 100% Foreign Direct Investment in the insurance sector, nuclear energy privatization, and the formation of a Higher Education Commission.

Criticism was also directed at new labor codes and the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists, which he claimed aimed to undermine worker rights and disenfranchise vulnerable communities. Despite these challenges, Bhattacharya pledged to defend these groups and resist authoritarian measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

