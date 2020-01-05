Left Menu
Geena Davis recalls working with Tom Hanks on 1992's 'A League of Their Own'

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 10:07 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Veteran actor Geena Davis has fond memories of working with her "A League of Their Own" co-star Tom Hanks and she has said it was one of the many "great joys" of her life. The two actors starred alongside each other for the first time in the 1992 sports dramedy, which was directed by Penny Marshal.

"One of the great joys of my life is that I got to make 'A League of Their Own' with Tom Hanks. "He and Penny Marshall, our director, were friends from doing 'Big' together a few years earlier -- but I don't think I'd met him before we started making the movie. Now, 'A League of Their Own' was rather unusual at the time. Still is, really," Davis told The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in the backdrop of the World War II, "A League of Their Own" followed two sisters who join the first female professional baseball league and struggle to help it succeed amidst their own growing rivalry. Davis said the film was an important project because it not only made people aware about "a nearly forgotten chapter of history" but also because it was "an almost exclusively female ensemble, directed by a woman".

"Tellingly, I never heard Tom make a single joking remark about how many women he was working with. "In my experience, on the very rare occasions where there's only one man in a group of women - on a panel or something - they always find it necessary to make uncomfortable jokes about it. That's not Tom. And I don't think it ever even occurred to us that he was the only guy on the team," the 63-year-old actor recalled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

