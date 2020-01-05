Left Menu
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman donate USD 500K to help battle Australia wildfires

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the latest to join the list of celebrities who have pledged to donate funds to support firefighters in their battle against Australia's devastating wildfires.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Image Credit: ANI

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the latest to join the list of celebrities who have pledged to donate funds to support firefighters in their battle against Australia's devastating wildfires. Country singer Keith and wife and Hollywood star Nicole are extending an amount of USD 500,000 in an effort to make the crisis conditions better.

The 52-year-old singer shared the news of their standing in solidarity on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday and wrote: "Our family's support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now. - KU" The duo whose familial roots are in Australia, shared a list of links to local fire services to encourage others to make donations.

On Saturday, the American singer Pink also rued over the devastating condition and announced her support by donating USD 500,000 to fire relief efforts. Her post on Twitter read: "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires."

At least 23 people have died in Australia wildfires and in the state of New South Wales alone, more than 1,300 homes have been destroyed, reported CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

