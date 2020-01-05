FACTBOX-Key film nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5. Following is a list of key film nominations:
BEST DRAMA "The Irishman"
"1917" "The Two Popes"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL "Dolemite Is My Name"
"Jojo Rabbit" "Knives Out"
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" "Rocketman"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Christian Bale - "Ford v Ferrari"
Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory" Adam Driver - "Marriage Story"
Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker" Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"
Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story" Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women"
Charlize Theron - "Bombshell" Renee Zellweger - "Judy"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Daniel Craig - “Knives Out”
Roman Griffith Davis - "Jojo Rabbit" Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Taron Egerton - “Rocketman” Eddie Murphy - "Dolemite is My Name"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Awkwafina - “The Farewell”
Ana de Armas - "Knives Out" Beanie Feldstein - “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson - “Late Night” Cate Blanchett - “Where’d You Go Bernadette”
BEST DIRECTOR Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"
Sam Mendes - "1917" Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman" Todd Phillips, "Joker"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Al Pacino - "The Irishman" Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"
Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Annette Bening - "The Report"
Margot Robbie - "Bombshell" Jennifer Lopez - "Hustlers"
Kathy Bates - "Richard Jewell" Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"
BEST ANIMATED FILM "Frozen 2"
"The Lion King" "Missing Link"
"Toy Story 4" "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
BEST FOREIGN FILM "The Farewell" - China
"Les Miserables" - France "Pain and Glory" - Spain
"Parasite" - South Korea "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" - France
BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Beautiful Ghosts" - "Cats"
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman" "Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2"
"Spirit" - "The Lion King" "Stand Up" - "Harriet"
