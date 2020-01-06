Left Menu
Prasoon Joshi, Ranvir Shorey, Bhushan Kumar attend meeting with Goyal to discuss CAA

  Mumbai
  Updated: 06-01-2020 00:55 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 00:55 IST
CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Bhushan Kumar, director Abhishek Kapoor and actor Ranvir Shorey were among the Bollywood personalities that attended a special meeting with Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday for a discussion on the contentious Citizenship Act. The meeting, followed by dinner, was hosted at a suburban hotel in Mumbai amid heavy police security and also saw the presence of BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda.

"It was a good meeting. It's great to see the government reach out to clear the air regarding the CAA," Shorey told PTI. "We were told that more such meetings are being organised with people from different walks of life," he said. "I already had no issues with the CAA and I hope more people are not misled about it affecting any Indian citizen."

Filmmaker Rahul Raiwal was among the first to arrive, followed by Anu Malik, Sidhwani, who left within 20 minutes; Joshi, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, actor Shailesh Lodha, singers Kailash Kher, Roop Kumar Rathod and Shaan. Producer couple Anu and Shashi Ranjan were also present. While the meeting continued, a bunch of people staged a demonstration outside the hotel premises against the amended Citizenship Act. They held up placards against the government and Bollywood.

"Bollywood we are watching. #MumbaiAgainstCAA," one of the posters read. Another placard read: "Don't disappoint yours fans. Reject CAA NPR NRC." According to sources, producer Mahaveer Jain sent the invite for the meeting to the industry insiders on Friday.

Jain had also reportedly organised the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last January. A selfie featuring several Bollywood stars with Modi during that meeting had got viral on social media. The text of the invite for Sunday's meeting read: "The agenda of the meeting will be to facilitate a discussion on myths and realities pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act."

The invite was also sent to other bigwigs of the industry, including Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Kabir Khan and Karan Johar, but none of them turned up for the meeting. An industry insider, who turned down the invite, said it was obvious because "the meeting will be about nonsense".

The invite, however, was not extended to actor Swara Bhasker, filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap -- all of whom have been vocal about their stand against the controversial citizenship law. Protests broke out across the country after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind into an Act.

According to the Act, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution there will be given Indian citizenship. The protesters claim that the legislation was "unconstitutional and divisive" as it excludes Muslims.

Other Bollywood celebrities who have expressed their disappointment over the Citizenship Act are Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. PTI JUR KKP SHD HMB

