Entertainment News Roundup: Golden Globes kick off crowded awards season; Box Offices hustle 2020 and more

Anything-can-happen Golden Globes kick off crowded awards season

Classic Hollywood takes center stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday, kicking off an unusually crowded awards season where the top movie honors are wide open. The awards, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), have shown a knack for rewarding movies that go on to do well at the Oscars in February.

'The Grudge' Kicks Off 2020 Box Office as 'Rise of Skywalker' Rules Again

Sony and Screen Gems' "The Grudge" ignited the 2020 box office, scaring up $11.3 million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend. "The Grudge," the first new movie to open nationwide this year, was scorned by audiences and critics alike, who branded the reboot with an F CinemaScore and a "rotten" 18% on Rotten Tomatoes. But horror mavens are a demographic hardly dissuaded by reviews. Those receipts are a solid result given the R-rated horror film's $10 million budget and were able to crack the top five on box office charts, though ultimately not enough to push past holiday holdovers.

Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuits claiming she stole 'We Can't Stop'

Miley Cyrus has settled a $300 million copyright infringement lawsuit by a Jamaican songwriter who accused the pop star of stealing her 2013 smash "We Can't Stop" from a similar song he recorded a quarter-century earlier. Michael May, who performs as Flourgon, sued Cyrus in March 2018, claiming that "We Can't Stop" closely resembled his 1988 song "We Run Things," which he called a reggae favorite since reaching No. 1 in his home country.

'Leaving Neverland' accusers can pursue lawsuits against Michael Jackson's companies: appeals court

Two men featured in a 2019 documentary alleging sexual abuse by Michael Jackson were given the go-ahead on Friday to pursue claims against two of the late singer's companies. A California appeals court ruled that Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who appeared in "Leaving Neverland," could pursue their claims because of a change in California law.

