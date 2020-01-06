Left Menu
Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best performance title for 'The Crown'

Actor Olivia Colman on Sunday bagged the Golden Globe for best performance (female) in the television series-drama category for her role in 'The Crown'.

Olivia Colman wins Golden Globes for her performance in 'The Crown'. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Olivia Colman on Sunday bagged the Golden Globe for best performance (female) in the television series-drama category for her role in 'The Crown'. The closely fought battle had other influential stars like Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Olivia was also a winner last year for her amazing performance in the historical drama period 'The Favourite.' During her acceptance speech, Colman said of playing Queen Elizabeth II, "For the last year I feel like I've been living someone else's life and now I feel like I'm winning someone else's award."

A pretty surprised Colman during her acceptance speech, admitted to getting "a little bit boozy" before her win, adding she was "completely stumped" over the Globes honour for her role in 'The Crown'. Talking of the other competitor for the same title run, Nicole Kidman had won an award for 'Big Little Lies' two years ago.

Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the 2020 Golden Globe Awards took place at The Beverly Hills. (ANI)

