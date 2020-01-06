Left Menu
Absent due to Australia wildfires, Russell Crowe wins Golden Globe for 'The Loudest Voice'

Russell Crowe tapped a Golden Globe Award on Sunday for the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series made for Television' category for his role as Roger Ailes in 'The Loudest Voice.'

Absent due to Australia wildfires, Russell Crowe wins Golden Globe for 'The Loudest Voice'
Russell Crowe. Image Credit: ANI

Russell Crowe tapped a Golden Globe Award on Sunday for the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series made for Television' category for his role as Roger Ailes in 'The Loudest Voice.' The actor was absent for the ceremony to receive the coveted trophy due to the unfortunate raging wildfires in his native country, Australia.

However, the 55-year-old actor made the best use of the celebrity-filled event and sent a speech from Australia to be read onstage in case of his win. Jennifer Aniston, after announcing the award in his absence, read the statement of the actor in which he urged the world to take action to fight climate change. (ANI)

