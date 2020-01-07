Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tom Hanks says he is playing 'bad guy' in Elvis Presley biopic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 10:54 IST
Tom Hanks says he is playing 'bad guy' in Elvis Presley biopic

America's sweetheart veteran actor Tom Hanks says he is set to play a "bad guy" in the Elvis Presley biopic and he hopes to prove the naysayers wrong that he can only play the good guy. The actor, who was feted with the Cecille B DeMille award at the recently concluded Golden Globes ceremony, is playing Presley's shifty talent manager Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's untitled biopic on the legendary musician.

Newcomer Austin Butler is playing Presley. "If all goes according to plan, I'll be playing Colonel Tom Parker to Austin Butler's Elvis Presley and hopefully I will then finally have an answer to all your stupid questions about why I will never play a bad guy.

"I think I'm about to do that. That's who I am playing next," Hanks, 63, said backstage after accepting the honour. The actor, who will be flying to Australia to shoot the biopic, also sent out "good thoughts to Australia for what's going on down there" in the wake of the devastating bushfires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

IndiaProperty and CommonFloor Selected Vibez Estate for Realty Awards 2019

BANGALORE, Jan. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- The prominent farming company, Vibez Estate was selected as the Best Co-Farming Project in Bangalore, Karnataka. Vibez Estate has received the Realty Awards 2019 on 4th January 2020, which was organize...

Four out of five medical students report a low sense of personal achievement: Study

Nearly 80 per cent of medical students may feel a low sense of personal achievement, according to a study which may lead to better mental health interventions among people training to be doctors. The researchers, including those from Ohio U...

Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence

Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence Nagpur, Jan 7 PTIStudents of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University staged a protest here on Tuesday against the attack JNU students and teachers. The protesters, under the aegis...

Iranians mass for funeral in hometown of general killed by US

Iranians gathered in Kerman for the burial Tuesday of top general Qasem Soleimani in the final stage of funeral processions after he was killed in a US strike in Iraq. The massive number of mourners in the hometown of the slain commander of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020