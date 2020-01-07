Left Menu
Development News Edition

Timothee Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in biopic from James Mangold

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 12:34 IST
Timothee Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in biopic from James Mangold

Actor Timothee Chalamet is set to play legendary musician Bob Dylan in an untitled musical biopic from director James Mangold. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on the book "Dylan Goes Electric" by Elijah Wald.

The Fox Searchlight feature will chart the Nobel Prize winner's switch from folk to rock music. Dylan is also attached to executive produce the project with Mangold. Jay Cocks penned the screenplay.

Fox has secured the music rights as well. Dylan's longtime manager Jeff Rosen will produce with Mangold, Veritas Entertainment Group’s Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, as well as Automatik’s Fred Berger and The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona will exec produce.

This will be another biopic for Mangold after racing drama "Ford v Ferrari" . Chalamet's latest release was Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" . The actor will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" remake and "The French Dispatch" , directed by Wes Anderson.

In 2007's "I'm Not There" , six actors -- Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger and Ben Whishaw -- famously depicted different facets of Dylan's public personas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Man robbed in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area

New Delhi India, Jan 7 ANI Four unidentified armed men were caught on camera robbing a man in Delhis Tilak Nagar on Monday.The incident took place near the office of Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Jarnail Singh wherein the robbers fired two rounds...

UPDATE 4-Australia strengthens bushfire defences as economic, environmental costs mount

Australian firefighters used a break from searing temperatures on Tuesday to strengthen containment lines around huge wildfires as the financial and environmental costs of the crisis mounted. More than 10.3 million hectares 25.5 million acr...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Vikings beat Saints in overtime on Cousins touchdown passKyle Rudolph caught a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in overtime and the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 i...

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager who says she was coerced into retracting an accusation she was gang-raped was given a suspended jail sentence by a Cyprus court on Tuesday.The case has drawn a rare rebuke from Britain and uproar from rights groups concer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020