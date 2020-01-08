Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hisense Announces Global Launch of Revamped Smart TV Platform VIDAA

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 04:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 04:51 IST
Hisense Announces Global Launch of Revamped Smart TV Platform VIDAA

On Monday Hisense International Chairman Dr. Lan Lin at a press event in Las Vegas announced the global launch of completely revamped and updated Hisense's own Smart TV platform VIDAA. In 6 years since its debut in 2014, the open Smart TV operating system has become a strong global contender, with over 20 million installs globally. The updated platform with a completely new user interface and integration of content providers, puts the user and their habits at the center of the TV experience. With that in mind, the platform incorporates a centralized user management, advertising and billing systems, which simplifies the user experience, providing the customer a more direct way of accessing the content they enjoy.

"Vidaa aggregates content from the best global and local partners. We already have global partners including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Red Bull TV, Deezer, DAZN, Rakuten TV and Hungama. With the new update we are also bringing on our platform a new partnership with sports-focused live TV streaming service fuboTV. fuboTV's application is already pre-installed in every Hisense TV with Vidaa OS, and you can access a custom sports experience seamlessly by clicking the 'Sports' button on the remote," said Dr. Lin.

The integration of fuboTV into Vidaa brings all the major leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL) as well as college sports and local and regional games onto the platform, easily accessible and curated inside the intuitive user interface. Beyond that, fuboTV is one of the few providers that offers streaming access to sports in 4K, which truly provides the ultimate viewing experience. fuboTV for Vidaa also comes with access to a wide variety of entertainment and news programs.

The same direct access capability has also been implemented for music. It's now easier than ever to directly access Music on YouTube, a dedicated music streaming service that guides you through the world of music. With one click of a button, check out your favorite music artists and music videos on YouTube Music.

"Apart from the sport and music pillars, there are two additional curated portions of the platform. In creating Vidaa Art, Hisense has partnered with the world's leading digital art community, DeviantArt. Founded in 2000, DeviantArt is home to over 48 million members who have submitted over 370 million pieces of original art. Digital art from hundreds of their most talented artists is available to all Vidaa users for free, turning their living rooms into a live gallery." The feature is available with a direct access button on all Hisense Vidaa TVs, which have preinstalled the DeviantArt application. The creators of Vidaa have also put a lot of efforts in aggregating the best free, advertising supported content on their platform and presenting it in an integrated and seamless way. Vidaa Free, accessible with a direct access button, already integrates among others PlutoTV, TubiTV and Xumo, and is expanding with new global and local partners regularly.

An important initiative Hisense is bringing to the global stage is providing free access to education on the large screen. That is why in South Africa, where Hisense is the market leader selling over a third of TVs in the market, we have partnered up with Mindset, an NGO backed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, to bring over 5000 educational videos for children ages 6-18 to the large screen. This unique initiative will be expanded to other markets around the globe.

Apart from the US, Hisense is launching the updated Vidaa platform in over 120 territories globally in Q1 of this year, supporting its international expansion.

Debuted in 2014, Vidaa is an open operating system currently used on Hisense TVs. In just 6 years it has become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020 Vidaa will be upgraded to 4.0 Vidaa and will be preinstalled on all new Hisense TVs. Vidaa aggregates content from the best global and local partners for Vidaa users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062941/Vidaa.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Iran fires rockets at Iraqi air base hours after funeral of slain commander

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose killing in a U.S. drone strike has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Tehran fired...

UPDATE 1-Iran launches large attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, Pentagon says

Iran has launched a major ballistic missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday, potentially triggering a new round of escalation in the confrontation between the United States and Tehran. The U.S. military ...

Number of Salvadorians deported home rises 40% in 2019

The number of Salvadorians deported from Mexico and the United States back to their home country increased more than 40 in 2019 compared to a year earlier, the countrys migration authority said Tuesday.Central American countries, Mexico and...

Cricket-Latham joins casualty list from NZ's worst tour

Tom Latham became the latest casualty from New Zealands poor cricket tour of Australia after X-rays confirmed the opening batsman broke a finger in the third test in Sydney, the team said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old, who led the team in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020