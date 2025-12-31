Left Menu

DAZN to Continue Belgian Soccer Broadcasts Amid Arbitration Ruling

DAZN will continue broadcasting Belgian soccer after emergency arbitration. The Pro League initiated proceedings when DAZN attempted to end their contract. Despite the contract's expiration, DAZN must continue its services this season. The Pro League secured DAZN for future seasons, earning 84.2 million euros annually from 2025 to 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

DAZN is set to continue broadcasting Belgian soccer matches throughout the current season, following an emergency arbitration initiated by the Pro League. The streaming service initially planned to let its contract lapse, citing the impossibility of fulfilling distribution conditions under Belgian law.

In a dramatic twist, an emergency ruling has compelled DAZN to resume its production and broadcasting duties, ensuring the continued coverage of Pro League matches. The arrangement persists despite ongoing disputes about the contract's status and competition law compliance, as expressed by DAZN Belgium's CEO, Massimo D'Amario.

Looking ahead, DAZN has secured domestic media rights for the 2025-2030 period, promising to bring in a substantial 84.2 million euros per season. This lucrative deal further underscores the financial stakes involved, ensuring the league's visibility and financial stability well into the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

