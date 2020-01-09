Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian judge orders Netflix to stop showing gay Jesus movie

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 05:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 05:11 IST
Brazilian judge orders Netflix to stop showing gay Jesus movie

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Brazilian judge ordered the streaming entertainment service Netflix to stop showing a controversial movie depicting Jesus as a gay man, according to court documents made public on Wednesday.

In the ruling against Netflix, the state court judge said: "The right to freedom of expression ... is not absolute." "The First Temptation of Christ," created by Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos, portrays Jesus bringing home a presumed boyfriend to meet his family.

The show, which started playing on Netflix last month as a Christmas special, has caused an uproar among Brazil's conservative Christians. About two million people have petitioned Netflix to remove the show from its online streaming service.

Asked for a response, Netflix said it had no comment on the ruling, which the judge issued on Tuesday. The injunction ordering Netflix to take the show off its online platform was issued by judge Benedicto Abicair after a religious organization Associaçao Centro Dom Bosco de Fe e Cultura filed a lawsuit against the show's creators Porta dos Fundos.

The injunction had been denied by a lower court but Abicair, who handles appeals, wrote that the ruling was needed to protect against abuses of the freedom of expression. "I understand, yes, that there must be reflection so that excesses do not occur, avoiding nefarious consequences for many, due to eventual foolishness by a few," he wrote.

"Exhibiting the 'artistic production' ... may cause graver and more irreparable damage than its suspension." The Order of Attorneys of Brazil, the Brazilian Bar Association, criticized the decision as censorship.

"Any form of censorship or threat to this hard-won freedom means a setback, and cannot be accepted by society," Felipe Santa Cruz, the Order's president, said in a statement. The injunction is valid until the merits of the lawsuit are determined.

Brazil is home to the world's largest Catholic population as well as a growing evangelical Christian community supportive of the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro once said he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.

His son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, has called the Porta dos Fundos' show "garbage" on his Twitter account, saying the filmmakers "do not represent Brazilian society." On Dec. 24, a group attacked Porta dos Fundos' headquarters in Rio with fire bombs.

One man suspected of having been part of the attack has fled to Russia, and Brazilian authorities have issued a request for the international police organization Interpol to help apprehend him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Investigation ordered after excise dept Inspector, constable get into fight in UP's Ghaziabad

Complaints have been filed and an investigation has been ordered after an inspector and a constable of the Excise Department had a brawl over some issue in the Kavi Nagar police station area, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP...

WRAPUP 13-Trump softens rhetoric after Iranian missile attacks, says Tehran appears to be 'standing down'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was standing down after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq overnight, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian g...

Justin Bieber says he has been fighting Lyme disease and mono

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday that he had been battling Lyme disease and a serious case of mononucleosis but said he was overcoming his health issues. On Instagram, Bieber noted that some people had recently cri...

Brazilian judge orders Netflix to stop showing gay Jesus movie

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Brazilian judge ordered the streaming entertainment service Netflix to stop showing a controversial movie depicting Jesus as a gay man, according to court documents made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020