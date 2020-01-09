Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepika-starrer 'Chhapaak' made tax free in Chhattisgarh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 16:42 IST
Deepika-starrer 'Chhapaak' made tax free in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday declared Deepika Padukone-starrer film "Chhapaak" tax free in the state. The movie has also been made tax free in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

"Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has declared Bollywood movie 'Chhapaak' tax free in the state," a statement by the public relations department said here. The film, based on the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is scheduled to be released on Friday.

Baghel in a tweet appealed to people to watch the movie along with their families. "The state government has decided to make Hindi film 'Chhapaak' tax free in Chhattisgarh. The film spreads awareness among people against heinous crime like acid attack on women in society. You all should go to watch the movie along with your families and become aware, as well as spread the awareness," the Congress leader tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also declared the film tax free in his state, saying it gives a "positive message to the society about acid attack survivors." Padukone visited the JNU campus in Delhi on Tuesday to express solidarity with students who were attacked by a mob, but did not address the gathering. After her JNU visit, many appreciated her "silent solidarity", but some others criticised her for "supporting Leftists", saying it was a promotional stunt ahead of her film's release.

"#Boycott Chhapaak" was also trending on Twitter, as was "#ISupportDeepika"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Cabinet approves enactment of water resources management ordinance

In a bid to manage and regulate the water resources efficaciously, the Punjab Cabinet on Thursday paved the way for setting up a Water Regulation and Development Authority by approving enactment of The Punjab Water Resources Management and ...

Swimming-Peaty and Hosszu voted Europe's top swimmers

Olympic and world champions Adam Peaty of Britain and Hungarian Katinka Hosszu have been voted the best swimmers in Europe by national federations and officials of European governing body LEN. Individual medley queen Hosszu, winner of three...

UPDATE 1-Hungary PM says European conservatives losing influence, flags new party grouping

The European Peoples Party, the European parliaments umbrella centre-right bloc, is losing influence as it has shifted towards liberal and centrist policies which needs to change, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.If th...

Deaths in US due to alcohol doubled in past 20 years

Deaths due to alcohol consumption have doubled in the United States over the past 20 years shares a recently published local government report. In a recent report named Alcoholism Clinical and Experimental Research, experts found that death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020