I had a chance to do it: David Ayer on 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Filmmaker David Ayer says he could have directed a sequel to his critically-panned film "Suicide Squad" but decided against doing it. The 2016 movie featured a star-studded cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Cara Delevingne, and Viola Davis.

It was about a group of DC supervillains who are recruited by a secret government agency to execute dangerous black ops missions and save the world from a powerful threat. Though the film was a big commercial success for the studio, Warner Bros, it received unfavourable reviews from the critics.

In an interview with SlashFilm, Ayer revealed that he had an opportunity to make its sequel. "I had a chance to do it, but I went another way," Ayer said.

The director, however, added that he is not done with comic book movies as yet. "I love the world creation of it and I love the power of the IP and the fans. It’s dangerous. It’s like juggling chainsaws, but I am drawn to it and it’s definitely an arena I’ll play in again," Ayer said.

The studio is currently working on a standalone sequel, titled "The Suicide Squad" . Being directed by "Guardians of the Galaxy" series helmer James Gunn, the new movie will feature Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker and Taika Waititi.

Robbie, Davis and Kinnaman are reprising their respective characters in the new film.

