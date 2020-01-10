Left Menu
Jeremy Irons to serve as jury president of Berlin Film Festival

  Berlin
  Updated: 10-01-2020 10:56 IST
  Created: 10-01-2020 10:56 IST
Hollywood veteran Jeremy Irons will be presiding over the jury of 2020 edition of Berlin International Film Festival. The announcement was made by the artistic director Carlo Chatrian in a statement posted on the festival's website.

"With his distinctive style Jeremy Irons has embodied some iconic characters that have accompanied me throughout my journey in cinema, making me aware of the complexity of human beings. "His talent and the choices he has taken both as an artist and as a citizen make me feel proud to welcome him as president of the Jury for the 70th edition of the Berlinale," Chatrian said.

Irons, who most recently featured in HBO's "Watchmen" , said he has "admired" and "always enjoyed attending" the annual film gala. "Being in Berlin for the festival will be a treat giving me the opportunity not only to remind myself of that great city but also to watch this year’s crop of films chosen by the festival, followed by the opportunity to discuss their merits with my fellow jury members," Irons said.

The 71-year-old actor has previously attended the festival as a guest in 2011 when his film, JC Chandor-directed "Margin Call" participated in the main competition. He returned to the festival in 2013 with Bille August’s "Night Train to Lisbon" , which the Berlinale showed out of competition.

Irons is best known for starring in films such as "Brideshead Revisited" , "Moonlighting" , "Betrayal", "The Mission" , "Die Hard with a Vengeance" , "Lolita" and " Kingdom of Heaven", among others. He won an Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of the accused attempted murderer Claus von Bulow in 1990's "Reversal of Fortune" .

