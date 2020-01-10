Nicholas Hoult joins Tom Cruise in next 'Mission: Impossible' movie
Actor Nicholas Hoult has joined the cast of Hollywood star Tom Cruise's next "Mission: Impossible" movie. Director Christopher McQuarrie made the announcement on Instagram.
"Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?" he wrote, to which Hoult replied, "Love to. Though why stop at a little?" Details about the actor's role are still under wraps, but according to Variety he will play a villain.
Cruise is reprising his role of secret agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh and eighth "Mission: Impossible" movies. McQuarrie will write and direct both the films, which will be shot back-to-back.
The seventh installment is scheduled for a July 23, 2021 release, while the eighth film will hit the theatres on August 5, 2022. Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff are also part of the cast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
