Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen calls emergency meeting over Harry-Meghan crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 14:08 IST
Queen calls emergency meeting over Harry-Meghan crisis
Queen Elizabeth II Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth II has summoned senior royals to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Monday for an emergency family meeting to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and solve the crisis triggered by the couple's bombshell announcement that they were stepping back from Britain's royal frontline. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, his brother William, the Duke of Cambridge, and their father Charles, the Prince of Wales, have all been invited to the meeting, while Meghan is expected join the discussion over the phone from Canada, the BBC quoted palace officials as saying.

Monday's meeting - dubbed as the 'Sandringham summit' - will be the first time the 93-year-old monarch has come face-to-face with Harry since the Sussex crisis exploded. The couple made their bombshell announcement on Wednesday that they intend to "step back" from being frontline royals, split their time between the UK and North America, and work towards becoming "financially independent".

It is hoped that the talks will produce a "next step" on the way to defining the couple's new relationship with the Royal Family - in line with the Queen's wish to find a solution within days, the report said, adding that there are still "formidable obstacles" to overcome in the talks. The meeting will be an opportunity for the family to discuss proposals, drawn up after a series of consultations between palace officials and representatives of the UK and Canadian governments over how Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, can achieve their aim of carving out new "progressive" roles as hybrid royals.

The couple have said they plan to continue helping charitable causes through their new Sussex Royal charity, which they set up after splitting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's foundation in June last year. Last month, they made an application to trademark the brand across a string of items including books, calendars, clothing, charitable fundraising, education and social care services.

However, that process may face some legal wrangles as it emerged that an application has been lodged in the European Union (EU) to trademark a range of goods including beer and jewellery under the same brand. In their statement released earlier this week, they also said they would be adopting a "revised media approach", engaging with "grassroots media organisations" and using their Instagram account, which has more than 10 million followers, to "personally share moments in their lives directly with members of the public".

The royal family, led by the Queen, was said to be "hurt" and "blindsided" by their shock announcement, which they said was finalised after "many months of reflection and internal discussions". It came soon after the coupe returned to the UK from a six-week holiday on Vancouver Island in Canada, the country likely to be their second home given Meghan's former actress connections with the city of Toronto.

Meghan, who is American, lived and worked in Toronto where she starred in the popular US drama Suits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Last of the 4 illegal apartment complexes demolished in Kochi

The last of the four illegal apartment complexes here was razed down through controlled implosion method on Sunday, marking the completion of the demolition drive against the waterfront high rises ordered by the Supreme Court over three mon...

Fire at two shops in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

A fire was reported on Sunday at two adjoining luggage shops in New Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No one was injured in the fire, the official said.The fire department s...

9 Afghan nationals held in Delhi heroin racket bust: NCB

Nine Afghan nationals have been arrested and high grade over 1.6 kg heroin has been seized as part of a drug syndicate busting operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB said on Sunday. They said the accused had ingested heroin capsules an...

Facilitating the Road to Change

According to World Population Prospects The 2015 revision Population Database of United Nations Population Division, India has the worlds highest number of 10 to 24-year-olds at 242 million, even ahead of China, which has 185 million young ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020