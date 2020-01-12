Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wasn't getting roles in UK because of my skin colour: Daniel Kaluuya

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 16:55 IST
Wasn't getting roles in UK because of my skin colour: Daniel Kaluuya
Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Daniel Kaluuya says he often lost out on roles due to producers' apparent prejudice in favor of the white skin. Frustrated, the 30-year-old actor headed to America, he said.

"I was going for a lot of stuff (in England). But I wasn't getting roles because of the colour of my skin. It wasn't fair. It was a trap. "For example, I went up for this show. It was 10 rounds of auditions. There was me and a white guy for the lead. It was about aliens. And I realised as I was going to one audition that the other guy had been given an acting coach. They didn't love me like they loved him," Kaluuya told The Sunday Times.

"In any other profession, that would be weird, but it was accepted in mine. It happened a few times, and I went, 'Nah. I'm not an idiot'," he added. Kaluuya later starred in Jordan Peele's 2017 horror film "Get Out" and was nominated for best actor at the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance.

The actor, who grew up on an estate in Kentish Town, London, further said he is "confusing" to people in the US because Americans are used to being sold British exports such as "Downton Abbey" and "The Crown" . "There's Brand Britain, so there's an awareness that I'm British, but they don't know me. I'm just seen as privileged because I have an English accent," he said.

"That story (of coming from an estate) isn't sold. It isn't sold internationally. They only sell 'Downton Abbey'. What was being sent abroad was a certain brand of Britain that, maybe, is what Americans want it to be. Then someone goes to London and realises it's similar to New York - but that story's not sold," he added. Kaluuya's comments come days after 2020 BAFTAs was criticised for the lack of diversity in nominations for its annual film awards.

Among the stars snubbed despite collecting awards and nominations in other ceremonies this year were Jennifer Lopez for "Hustlers" , Eddie Murphy for "Dolemite Is My Name" , Lupita Nyong'o for "Us", Antonio Banderas for "Pain & Glory" and Cynthia Erivo for "Harriet" . Kaluuya will next be seen in "Queen & Slim", a film about a black couple who go on the run after shooting a police officer in self-defence, which is slated for a January 31 release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Protests erupt again in Iran after admission of plane strike

Protesters piled pressure on Irans leadership on Sunday with demands for top authorities to quit after the Iranian military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner at a time when it had feared U.S. strikes. They are lying ...

Senior J-K Police officer arrested along with 2 terrorists whom he was ferrying in Kashmir Valley

A senior police officer, posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport, was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said here on Sunday. Kashmir Inspector ...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.30 PM

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5 pm. KL-LDALL FLATS DEMOLITION Demolition drive against 4 Kochi illegal flats over Kochi Sending a strong message to violators of environmental norms, the Supreme Court-o...

British Indian yoga champion wins Global Child Prodigy Award

A 10-year-old schoolboy and under-11 yoga champion from the UK has been honoured with the Global Child Prodigy Award 2020 for achievements in spiritual discipline yoga. Ishwar Sharma, based in Kent in south-eastern England, was chosen from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020