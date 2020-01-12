Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kaushik Ganguly's Nagarkirtan wins big in WBFJA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 18:58 IST
Kaushik Ganguly's Nagarkirtan wins big in WBFJA

Kaushik Ganguly's Nagarkirtan was adjudged the 'Best Feature Film' by the West Bengal Film Journalist Association at its award ceremony held here on Sunday. Ganguly, who had won national award and IFFI Goa award for several of his films, was also adjudged the 'Best Director' for Nagarkirtan that deals with transgender issues and sexuality.

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee was adjudged the 'Most Popular Actor' for his portrayal of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Gumnaami which he shared jointly with Dev for his role of a youth from rural belts in the film Sanjhbati. Adventure-fantasy 'Durgeshgorer Guptodhan' was awarded the 'Most Popular Film', while Ritwick Chakraborty was adjudged the 'Best Actor in Negative role' for Vinci Da.

The jury award for the 'Best Actor in Leading Role - Female' went to Subhasree Ganguly for Parineeta, while actor Riddhi Sen got the crown as 'Best Actor in Leading Role - Male' for Nagarkirtan. "I am still learning. The word best does not apply to me. And I owe this honour to Kaushik Ganguly, and my parents (Kaushik Sen and Chitra Sen)," Riddhi said after receiving the award.

Actor Rudranil Ghosh was awarded for 'Best Actor in Supporting Role' for Kedara. The 'Best Background Score' award went to music composer Debojyoti Mishra for his music in Robibar and Prabuddha Banerjee for his score in Nagarkirtan.

Tuhina Das got the 'Best Promising Actor - Female' award for portraying Bimala in Aparna Sen's 'Ghawre Baire Aaj'. Lyricist-turned-director Indradip Dasgupta got the 'Most Promising Director' award for his debut film Kedara, which was critically acclaimed in different film festivals.

Soumendu Roy, who had worked closely with maestro Satyajit Ray in 21 films including Berlin Film Festival Golden Bear-winning Ashani Sanket (1973), was given the 'Lifetime Achievement' honour. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said getting awards from film journalists, who work 365 days to promote the cause of Bengali film industry, is the most defining moment for an actor..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

A volcano near the Philippines capital spewed ash up to 15 km nine miles into the sky on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people, the cancellation of flights and warnings of a possible explosive eruption and volcanic tsunami...

EU chief hails 'Austrian model' on climate change

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday hailed Austrias target of being carbon neutral by 2040 as an example for other European countries as she met the countrys newly re-elected leader. The incoming government in Vienna, a coalition betwee...

Two-day workshop on growth of bamboo industry in J&K's ends

A two-day workshop-cum-exhibition focussing on the growth of bamboo industry in Jammu and Kashmir on the lines of the Northeastern region ended here on Sunday. Bamboo - A wonder grass was inaugurated on Saturday by Union minister Jitendra S...

AirAsia flight returns to Kolkata airport after bomb scare

An AirAsia India flight was forced to return to the airport here after a woman passenger threatened to detonate bombs and blow up the aircraft mid-air, officials said on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday night after the Mumbai-boun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020