Kaushik Ganguly's Nagarkirtan wins big in WBFJA

Kaushik Ganguly's Nagarkirtan was adjudged the 'Best Feature Film' by the West Bengal Film Journalist Association at its award ceremony held here on Sunday. Ganguly, who had won national award and IFFI Goa award for several of his films, was also adjudged the 'Best Director' for Nagarkirtan that deals with transgender issues and sexuality.

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee was adjudged the 'Most Popular Actor' for his portrayal of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Gumnaami which he shared jointly with Dev for his role of a youth from rural belts in the film Sanjhbati. Adventure-fantasy 'Durgeshgorer Guptodhan' was awarded the 'Most Popular Film', while Ritwick Chakraborty was adjudged the 'Best Actor in Negative role' for Vinci Da.

The jury award for the 'Best Actor in Leading Role - Female' went to Subhasree Ganguly for Parineeta, while actor Riddhi Sen got the crown as 'Best Actor in Leading Role - Male' for Nagarkirtan. "I am still learning. The word best does not apply to me. And I owe this honour to Kaushik Ganguly, and my parents (Kaushik Sen and Chitra Sen)," Riddhi said after receiving the award.

Actor Rudranil Ghosh was awarded for 'Best Actor in Supporting Role' for Kedara. The 'Best Background Score' award went to music composer Debojyoti Mishra for his music in Robibar and Prabuddha Banerjee for his score in Nagarkirtan.

Tuhina Das got the 'Best Promising Actor - Female' award for portraying Bimala in Aparna Sen's 'Ghawre Baire Aaj'. Lyricist-turned-director Indradip Dasgupta got the 'Most Promising Director' award for his debut film Kedara, which was critically acclaimed in different film festivals.

Soumendu Roy, who had worked closely with maestro Satyajit Ray in 21 films including Berlin Film Festival Golden Bear-winning Ashani Sanket (1973), was given the 'Lifetime Achievement' honour. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said getting awards from film journalists, who work 365 days to promote the cause of Bengali film industry, is the most defining moment for an actor..

