Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Doctor Who' boss says he can't read reviews or online feedback

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 11:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 11:02 IST
'Doctor Who' boss says he can't read reviews or online feedback

Chris Chibnall, the showrunner of "Doctor Who" , says he can't read the reviews or online feedback to the popular sci-fi series as he would find himself influenced by what people are saying. The head writer said if the team made the show as per "external opinions", they will not be able to stay true to their vision.

"I'm not on social media, I don't read press coverage and I don't read reviews. The one thing you can say about every series of 'Doctor Who' that's ever been made is that some people liked it, some people didn't. That will be true forever. "What you have to do is make the show you believe in, hope that it connects, then go home. If we allow other things in then we're not making our vision. In terms of external opinions, it's not a democracy. We make the show we want to make," Chibnall told Doctor Who Magazine.

The writer said he loves and enjoys his job and knows what he wants to do with it. "One thing I've learned about showrunning down the years is that you can only control what you can control. There are lots of things you can't control, so try not to worry about them," he added.

Fronted by Jodie Whittaker's first woman Time Lord, "Doctor Who" is currently in its 12th season. Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole also star in the BBC1 series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Billy Porter, Chris Melloni, Gillian Jacobs board 'The Twilight Zone' season 2

The second season of CBS Jordon Peeles anthology series The Twilight Zone will feature Billy Porter, Chris Melloni and Gillian Jacobs. The network made the announcement at Television Critics Associations winter press tour.According to Varie...

HC seeks response of police, WhatsApp, Google on plea to preserve data of JNU violence

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the city police, Delhi government, WhatsApp Inc, Google Inc and Apple Inc on a plea of three JNU professors to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violen...

UBS Mumbai soars high in placement 2019

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Jan 13 ANIDigpu Universal Business School UBS, Mumbai, concluded yet another splendid placement season for the post-graduation batch of 2019 with record highest package of INR 20.5 lakh per annum. The institute set...

JD Institute OF Fashion Technology South Call for Admissions 2020-21

BANGALORE, Jan. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the premiere art and design Institute announces commencement of its admissions of all its South Campuses for the academic year 2020-21. The Institute invites admiss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020