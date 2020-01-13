V-Guard to Showcase Range of Smart Products at ELECRAMA 2020

V-Guard Industries Limited, India's leading consumer electricals major will be making its debut at ELECRAMA 2020, a congregation of companies in the electrical sector with a view to connect with industry captains and strengthen ties with the electrical community.

V-Guard will be showcasing its range of intelligently engineered and thoughtfully designed products.

ELECRAMA, 2020, a five-day event will take-off on January 18th at Greater Noida where V-Guard's range of products will be on display at stall no. H15N6, Hall 15.

The product range showcased will include wires, switches, switchgears; consumer appliances like fans, water heaters, stabilizers and inverters; besides kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, gas stoves, induction cooktops, rice cookers, breakfast appliances and energy efficient appliances like solar water heaters. V-Guard will also be unleashing its bouquet of smart products including first-in-class IoT enabled geyser, app controlled smart inverters and feature-rich LED fan with million light combinations.

Commenting on ELECRAMA 2020, Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd said: "We are delighted to participate in ELECRAMA 2020. V-Guard will showcase its wide range of innovative and smart products. Consumers are constantly upgrading and evolving their aspirations and at V-Guard we have endeavoured to reflect this and ensure that our products also constantly evolve, be it in technology or design, or both."

About V-Guard

V-Guard Industries Limited is one of India's leading consumer electrical and Electronics Companies. Incepted in 1977 by Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly to manufacture and market Voltage stabilizers, V-Guard is now a force to reckon with in the Indian electrical and electronics goods panorama. The company has established a strong brand name and aggressively diversified to become a multi-product company catering to the Light Electricals sector manufacturing Voltage stabilizers, Inverters, Pumps, House wiring cables, Electric water heaters, Fans, Solar water heaters, Domestic Switchgears, Kitchen Appliances and has also recently forayed into Air Cooler & Modular Switches. In an endeavour to reach every nook and corner of the country, V-Guard is armed with an expansive network of channel partners and a committed after sales team. Under the second-generation leadership of Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard will continue to create thoughtfully engineered products in its endeavour to enrich consumer lives.

For more details, visit: https://www.vguard.in/

Media Contact :

Yashaswani Agarwal

yashaswani@conceptpr.com

+91-8860744906

Concept Public Relations

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.