Three stars walk the red carpet in Orange at the Critics' Choice Awards

Orange ruled the red carpet of the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. Apart from being a night to celebrate great entertainment pieces, it was also a night to celebrate fashion.

  • ANI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:31 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:31 IST
(L-R) Alison Brie, Laura Dern and Rachel Brosnahan (Photo Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Orange ruled the red carpet of the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. Apart from being a night to celebrate great entertainment pieces, it was also a night to celebrate fashion. And on Sunday night, three leading ladies, as they walked the red carpet in shades of orange proved it all right.

According to a report from E! News, Laura Dern from 'Big Little Lies', Alison Brie from 'Glow' and Rachel Brosnahan from 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' set the red carpet on fire as they appeared in bold orange shaded attires. The flamboyant colour of their dresses dazzled the spectators as the lovely ladies reached the red carpet.

Dern was seen wearing an Emilia Wickstead's high neck fit and flare gown while Brosnahan helmed a Carolina Herrera piece with subtle glitters on it. Brie chose a Brandon Maxwell body-hugging attire. All three of them opted for minimal accessories and a natural look. Only Brie went for a bold coral lip colour matching with her attire.

It can be safely said that the audiences would like to witness more such similar trendy looks on the red carpet in the near future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

