Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google celebrates Kaifi Azmi's 101st birthday with doodle

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 12:48 IST
Google celebrates Kaifi Azmi's 101st birthday with doodle
File photo Image Credit:

Google on Tuesday paid homage to poet, screenwriter, and social change advocate Kaifi Azmi on his 101st birthday with a colorful doodle. Born Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi on this day in 1919 in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, Azmi became one of the most renowned poets of the 20th century in the country through his passionate love poems and activist verses.

"At age 11, he composed his first poem, a ghazal-style piece. Inspired by Gandhi's 1942 Quit India freedom movement, he later left for Bombay (now Mumbai) to write for an Urdu newspaper. "He then published his first collection of poems, 'Jhankar' (1943), as well as became a member of the influential Progressive Writers' Association that used writing to try to achieve socioeconomic reforms," the search engine giant said in a blog post.

In one of his early and most famous poems, "Aurat", Amzi advocated for women's equality, one of the causes he championed in his lifetime. In his efforts to improve the lives of rural women and families, he also founded the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS) to support various educational initiatives for them, and to this day, MWS continues its work in the spirit of its founder.

Among his most popular Bollywood songs are "Yeh duniya, yeh mehfil" from "Heer Raanjha" (1970), "Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho" and "Jhuki jhuki si nazar" from "Arth" (1982), "Chalte chalte" from "Pakeezah" (1972), and "Kar chale hum fida" from "Haqeeqat" (1964). Azmi won numerous awards for his contributions including three Filmfare Awards for his script, dialogues, and lyrics for M S Sathyu's iconic "Garm Hawa" (1973),

The activist-poet was also awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award, and one of the highest literary honors, the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship. The poet breathed his last on May 10, 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sadbhav Infra gets final nod from authorities for 100% stake transfer of 8 SPVs

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project on Tuesday said it has got final nod from various authorities, including the NHAI, for transfer of its 100 per cent stake in eight special purpose vehicles to IndInfravit Trust. The eight SPVs are Bhilwara-Raj...

Soccer-West Ham's Fabianski out for up to two weeks with hip inflammation

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be out for up to two weeks due to inflammation of the scar tissue in his hip following surgery, the Premier League club said. The 34-year-old underwent surgery for a muscle problem that he su...

Michael Debabrata Patra is new RBI deputy governor

Michael Debabrata Patra has been appointed deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India RBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order. He has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, it said.Patra, who is looking after the mon...

Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China

Eds Updates with number of missing, more details Beijing, Jan 14 AFP An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwest China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving four more missing, state media said Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020