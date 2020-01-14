Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Some people didn't like Deepika meeting a select JNU group'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Durg
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:24 IST
'Some people didn't like Deepika meeting a select JNU group'

Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday said Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone meeting a specific group of students on the JNU campus and "ignoring" others in the midst of promotion of her film "Chhapaak" , has "not gone down well" with some people. Supriyo said the names of some members of the group the actor had met with, have now surfaced as accused (in connection with the violence in the varsity).

Addressing reporters, the BJP leader also slammed the trolls for making derogatory remarks against the actor over her visit. Ahead of the release of her film "Chhapaak" , Padukone visited the JNU on January 7 to express solidarity with students who were attacked by masked assailants two days earlier.

The visit triggered a backlash from many netizens. Addressing a press conference in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, Supriyo also accused Opposition parties of spreading a "false propaganda" about the new law.

Responding to a query on Padukone getting trolled on social media, the MoS for Forest and Environment said, "I am a big admirer of Deepika Padukone. Even I have named my younger daughter as 'Naina' after Padukone's character in her film 'Yeh Jawani hai Deewani'. "Nowadays people write and speak anything even if it is abusive on social media Deepika's visit to JNU and meeting those, whose names are now being surfaced as accused (in connection with the violence in the university), and not meeting the other groups did not go down well with some people," he said.

The BJP MP from West Bengal also said that people did not like Padukone meeting only a specific group in the JNU in the midst of promotion of her film. "...Despite that if anyone abuses or uses harsh words (against her on the issue), I condemned them. Use of any kind of abusive word at any forum should not be done," he said.

Reiterating the party line on the new citizenship law, Supriyo said the legislation is not aimed at snatching away citizenship of people in the country. He said Opposition parties like the TMC, the Congress and the Left are spreading "falsehood" over the CAA for political reasons.

Earlier, addressing a pro-CAA rally of the BJP in Durg, Supriyo said, "An Italian translation of the new citizenship law will be sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chinese one to leaders of the Left parties, if they have not understand its provisions properly". He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clarified all doubts of all parties on the CAA in Parliament before it was passed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Former India players give thumbs down to Kohli's number four move

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman, Sanjay Manjrekar and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday gave a thumbs down to Virat Kohlis decision to bat at number four in the first ODI against Australia here. Kohli, whose usual batting position is number thr...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock rally stalls ahead of U.S.-China trade deal, oil gains

Equity markets traded little changed globally on Tuesday as investors awaited the signing of the China-U.S. trade deal, while oil prices rose on hopes the agreement will help revive the worlds sluggish economy. Gold prices slid as the plann...

U.S. House committee threatens subpoena if Pompeo will not provide Iran information

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee threatened on Tuesday to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not provide information about Iran policy and President Donald Trumps ordering the strik...

Govt to unveil soon industrial policy to meet developmental aspirations of J&K people: LG

The government will soon unveil a robust industrial and investment policy to fulfil developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor G C Murmu told a delegation of civil society members on Tuesday. Murmu also assure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020