Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vir Das' next Netflix comedy special to premiere on Republic Day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:48 IST
Vir Das' next Netflix comedy special to premiere on Republic Day

Actor-comedian Vir Das' third stand-up special, "Vir Das: For India", for streamer Netflix will bow out on January 26. The ace comedian has previously collaborated with Netflix on 2017's "A Broad Understanding" and 2018's "Losing It".

Das shared the news on social media, saying the new comedy special is "entirely about India". "Gulp... ANNOUNCEMENT! On January 26, Republic Day... #VirDasForIndia COMES OUT ON @netflixisajoke @netflix_in . A comedy special entirely about India. Celebrating our culture, our values, our madness...all of it....and sending it out to the world.

"I would like to humbly apologise for the things I am about to say... Comedy and patriotism go well together....right?" he wrote in a post on Twitter. With the new comedy special, Das has become the sixth artiste to feature in three standup specials for Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Australian man freed in Japan after trespassing to find his children

An Australian man was freed on Wednesday after spending a month and a half detained in Tokyo on charges of trespassing when he went to his estranged in-laws apartment building to look for his missing children. The case of Scott McIntyre, a ...

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri faces protest in West

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri faces protest in WestBengals Raiganj while campaigning for CAA....

UPDATE 2-Ethiopia sets tentative August date for elections

Ethiopias upcoming national vote will probably be held on Aug. 16, the electoral board said on Wednesday, the first poll under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who has eased political restrictions and opened the economy since taking office in 2018...

Economic, political polarisation to rise in 2020; Threats to climate among biggest risks: WEF survey

The five biggest long-term risks facing the world today are environmental in nature, while the immediate risks that are expected to increase in 2020 are economic and political polarization, a new survey showed on Wednesday. Forecasting a ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020