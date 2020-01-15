Vir Das' next Netflix comedy special to premiere on Republic Day

Actor-comedian Vir Das' third stand-up special, "Vir Das: For India", for streamer Netflix will bow out on January 26. The ace comedian has previously collaborated with Netflix on 2017's "A Broad Understanding" and 2018's "Losing It".

Das shared the news on social media, saying the new comedy special is "entirely about India". "Gulp... ANNOUNCEMENT! On January 26, Republic Day... #VirDasForIndia COMES OUT ON @netflixisajoke @netflix_in . A comedy special entirely about India. Celebrating our culture, our values, our madness...all of it....and sending it out to the world.

"I would like to humbly apologise for the things I am about to say... Comedy and patriotism go well together....right?" he wrote in a post on Twitter. With the new comedy special, Das has become the sixth artiste to feature in three standup specials for Netflix.

