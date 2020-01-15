Left Menu
We can’t ignore movies helmed by women: Awkwafina on 'Farewell' Oscar snub

  PTI
  Los Angeles
  Updated: 15-01-2020 17:30 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:30 IST
The Academy is once again facing criticism for shutting out women directors at the recently announced nominations and actor-comic Awkwafina said one can't ignore films directed by women, including her movie "The Farewell" . Helmed by Lulu Wang, "The Farewell" is a dramedy which follows a family that hides their grandmother's cancer diagnosis from her.

Both Wang and "Little Women" director Greta Gerwig were overlooked in the best director category, which includes all male nominees. Awkwafina, who was on the short list for best actress, was snubbed so much so the film didn't receive a single nomination.

"There were amazing performances this year. They are all warranted as they should have been. But we can't ignore movies that women helmed, including mine," she said of the nominations. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor was speaking on a panel on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena.

Awkwafina added the love and accolades the film garnered post its Sundance release last January, including Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Critics’ Choice Awards "feels like a win". "The Farewell' came out last January and Sundance and we really didn't know where it would take us and to see all the attention that it's gotten, that that feels like a win. I feel very grateful for where I am and where we've come."

However, she felt cultural representation received more visibility this year. "I think there's always more work to be done, of course, and I think I've had a pretty exciting ride. I can't be more grateful to do what I love to do and to be recognised at least a little bit for that is enough. It's great," the actor added.

She will next be seen in Comedy Central series "Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens".

