Kim Kardashian shares pictures of daughter Chicago as she turns two

As Kim Kardashian's beloved daughter Chicago West turned two on Wednesday, the American media personality shared unseen pictures of her daughter. The 39-year-old model took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the pictures marking her daughter's second birthday.

Two-year-old Chicago was seen sitting on a sofa wearing a black jacket and had her hair tied was in a bun. "Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can't believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever," Kim captioned the picture.

Besides Chicago, Kim is mother to three children- Saint, Psalm, and North. (ANI)

