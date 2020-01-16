Reba McEntire to guest star in 'Young Sheldon'

Veteran country singer Reba McEntire is set to appear on the comedy series "Young Sheldon" in a guest role. CBS has announced McEntire will feature in an upcoming episode of the show airing in February, reported Variety.

The 64-year-old singer will play June, "the fun, fiery ex-wife" of coach Ballard (essayed by Craig T Nelson), who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Meemaw (Annie Potts), who is currently dating Ballard. "Young Sheldon" , a spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" by Chuck Lorre, stars Iain Armitage in the title role.

It also features with Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, and the voice of Jim Parsons, the adult Sheldon. The series is currently in its third season and has been renewed through season four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.