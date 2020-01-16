Subodh Bajpai is set to Inaugurate New Branch Office in Chandigarh; Announces Exciting Offers and Discounts

Subodh Bajpai Photography, the largest wedding photography company in India has announced the opening of its new branch office in Chandigarh. It has also announced attractive offers on wedding photography and pre-wedding photography packages for the couples getting married in the city.

To celebrate the opening, Subodh Bajpai Photography is offering an exciting wedding photography package at Rs. 50k for first 50 couples. The package includes complete coverage for the wedding day to make dream like wedding film and album for those planning to get married before 28th Feb, 2020. Additionally, it has also announced a heavy discount of 50% on pre-wedding photography in Chandigarh.

For more detail about the offers, please visit: https://www.subodhbajpai.in/wedding-photographers-in-chandigarh.php

Commenting on the inauguration, Subodh Bajpai, Founder of SBP, said, "We are thrilled to announce the inauguration of our much-awaited branch office in Chandigarh. We have always received an overwhelming response and appreciation from the people in the city and around. Thus, this will offer them more proximity and affordability to book the best wedding photography for their fairytale weddings."

Inauguration of Chandigarh office is a part of the company's multi city expansion plan to widen the reach of Subodh Bajpai Photography. It has a dedicated team of highly skilled and creative photographers, videographers, cinematographers and post production artists to offer best wedding photography in Chandigarh.

The inaugural discount and offer is valid from 14th January to 28th February 2020. Please visit www.subodhbajpai.in to know more about the top wedding photographers and their impressive work.

About Subodh Bajpai Photography

Subodh Bajpai Photography is one of the best wedding photographers in India. It offers best in class services such as Candid Photography, Cinematic films, Pre-wedding and destination weddings. With innovative ideas to shoot and film luxury weddings, it serves amongst the highest-rated photographers in India. It has unique blend of innovative wedding photography concepts to make everlasting memories for the couple.

Subodh Bajpai founded this venture in 2013 while inducing style and class into every event. Currently, he is heading a team of highly skilled and passionate photographers who are always ready to explore and excel beyond the clients' expectations.

For more information, please visit https://www.subodhbajpai.in

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.