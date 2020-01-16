Poster of 'Gangubai Kahthiawadi' gets warm response, Alia Bhatt thanks fans

A day after sharing the first look poster of her biographical drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday extended her thanks to her fans for showering love on the poster. The 26-year-old actor took to Twitter and said, "Thank youuuu everyone, for all the love!!! It has given us a new burst of energy to work even harder everyday."

Earlier on Wednesday, the 'Kalank' actor shared two pictures of herself as the mafia queen. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' marks the first collaboration between him and Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The story of the movie revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The much-awaited flick will hit the theatres on September 11, 2020. (ANI)

