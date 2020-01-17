Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka, Nick's sizzling chemistry in 'What A Man Gotta Do'!

The new Jonas Brothers single 'What A Man Gotta Do' was dropped on Friday, and the video gives oozes of sizzling chemistry of the much talked about couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:03 IST
Priyanka, Nick's sizzling chemistry in 'What A Man Gotta Do'!
A still from the official music video of 'What A Man Gotta Do',. Image Credit: ANI

The new Jonas Brothers single 'What A Man Gotta Do' was dropped on Friday, and the video gives oozes of sizzling chemistry of the much talked about couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The desi girl of Bollywood put a snippet from the official music video on Instagram and wrote, "OUT NOW #WhatAManGottaDoVideo@nickjonas @jonasbrothers"

Clocking in at three-minutes and forty-seconds, the official music video is sure to keep the audience stuck to their screens and the song crooned by the three brothers -Nick, Joe, and Kevin - boasts of some peppy beats. More than the tempo and the peppy track, the video takes the chemistry of Priyanka and Nick a notch higher, where both are seen goofing around and seducing each other with some naughty antics.

Nick begins the video dressed in skimpy clothes, a white shirt, and socks, which is then followed by Priyanka giving some naughty smiles. A minute into the video, 'The Sky is Pink' actor gives a very own slow-motion dramatic hair flip.

The music video also stars Joe and wife Sophie, whose portion is shot in a high-school, meanwhile, Kevin - Danielle got their sequence in the suburbs. The duo teased their followers with an adorable poster of the song on Thursday where Nick was seen getting goofy with Priyanka and in all smiles. The poster of the song that was shared on their respective social media handles grabbed many eyeballs.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, shot in different locations, the trio is seen having their own share of moments in this new music outing of the Jonas Brothers. Jonas Brothers last year's track 'Sucker' too garnered great reviews from the audience, which was Priyanka's debut in the boy band's songs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Australian Open organisers on alert for return of bushfire smoke

Cool temperatures and smoke-free skies gave Australian Open organizers a second day of reprieve on Friday and they will keep their fingers crossed that the haze stays away for the final weekend of preparations for the multi-billion dollar t...

Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected a request by the League...

Fiji cyclone leaves two missing, 119 in emergency shelter

Suva, Jan 17 AFP A father and daughter were swept away in a swollen stream as Tropical Cyclone Tino caused widespread flooding in Fiji, forcing more than 100 people to take refuge in evacuation centres. It is the second cyclone to hit the P...

'Better Call Saul' to end with its sixth season

Popular AMC series Better Call Saul is set to conclude after its sixth season. The show, a spin-off of cult hit series Breaking Bad, has been renewed for the sixth and final season, reported Variety.The news was shared by showrunner Peter G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020