Priyanka, Nick's sizzling chemistry in 'What A Man Gotta Do'!

The new Jonas Brothers single 'What A Man Gotta Do' was dropped on Friday, and the video gives oozes of sizzling chemistry of the much talked about couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The desi girl of Bollywood put a snippet from the official music video on Instagram and wrote, "OUT NOW #WhatAManGottaDoVideo@nickjonas @jonasbrothers"

Clocking in at three-minutes and forty-seconds, the official music video is sure to keep the audience stuck to their screens and the song crooned by the three brothers -Nick, Joe, and Kevin - boasts of some peppy beats. More than the tempo and the peppy track, the video takes the chemistry of Priyanka and Nick a notch higher, where both are seen goofing around and seducing each other with some naughty antics.

Nick begins the video dressed in skimpy clothes, a white shirt, and socks, which is then followed by Priyanka giving some naughty smiles. A minute into the video, 'The Sky is Pink' actor gives a very own slow-motion dramatic hair flip.

The music video also stars Joe and wife Sophie, whose portion is shot in a high-school, meanwhile, Kevin - Danielle got their sequence in the suburbs. The duo teased their followers with an adorable poster of the song on Thursday where Nick was seen getting goofy with Priyanka and in all smiles. The poster of the song that was shared on their respective social media handles grabbed many eyeballs.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, shot in different locations, the trio is seen having their own share of moments in this new music outing of the Jonas Brothers. Jonas Brothers last year's track 'Sucker' too garnered great reviews from the audience, which was Priyanka's debut in the boy band's songs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.