Lindsay Lohan's new album to release by end of February

American actor and singer Lindsay Lohan disclosed that her upcoming music album will be released by the end of February. The singer reverted to an Instagram post, that was shared by an account named 'worldoflindsaylohan'.

The post featured one of Lindsay's picture from her music gig, in which the singer wore a blue sequence co-ord set. "Hope we get LL3 this year @lindsaylohan! #lindsaylohan #xanax #comingbacktome #ll3 #actress #singer #model #talented #pretty #beautiful #redhead." read the caption of the post.

To which Lohan responded and commented, "end of feb!' However, the 'Xanax' singer has not given any further details about the release date of her upcoming music. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

